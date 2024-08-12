Vietnam-era Marines, Corpsman, dedicate monument to those Combined Action Program members

The Combined Action Platoon monument located at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Virginia, Aug. 10, 2024. The CAP was a U.S. Marine Corps initiative during the Vietnam War designed to integrate American troops with local Vietnamese forces and civilians to provide security, support, and stability in rural areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)
