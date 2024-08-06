Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Shanna Turpin, housing manager with Fort Drum Residential Communities Initiative / Housing Division, talks about the upcoming housing assessments and answers questions from audience members July 31 during the Housing Forum inside the Multipurpose Auditorium. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 06:31
    Photo ID: 8584225
    VIRIN: 240731-A-XX986-1012
    Resolution: 4444x3073
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Housing

