Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections

Photo By Michael Strasser | Shanna Turpin, housing manager with Fort Drum Residential Communities Initiative /...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Shanna Turpin, housing manager with Fort Drum Residential Communities Initiative / Housing Division, talks about the upcoming housing assessments and answers questions from audience members July 31 during the Housing Forum inside the Multipurpose Auditorium. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2024) -- When inspections were mandated for 100-percent of the Army’s privatized housing inventory, Fort Drum Housing Division officials and senior leaders launched a campaign to inform every resident on post of the process.



The topic was addressed during a housing forum in July and at an installation town hall Aug. 7. Additionally, information about the inspections has been shared via email, door hangers, and through official online platforms.



Jennifer Berry, housing manager with Fort Drum Residential Communities Initiative / Housing Division, said the inspections are congressionally mandated, as directed by the National Defense Authorization Act.



“This isn’t just happening at Fort Drum,” Berry said. “Because it is congressionally mandated, this has to happen across all Army installations.”



Berry said the intent is to assess that homes are functioning as designed and they are safe and habitable, and collect data on any life, health, or safety deficiencies. The inspections, conducted by a third-party subcontractor, begins Sept. 9. This also includes single or unaccompanied Soldiers living at The Timbers apartments.



The inspections will take roughly an hour to complete, and at least one adult (18 and older) needs to be home for the duration of the scheduled visit.



The scheduling portal went active Aug. 10, and residents are encouraged to make their inspection appointment early to get a date and time that is most convenient for them. Service members must report their inspection date and time to their chain of command to ensure accountability.



Berry said there is a “last resort” option for service members on training or overseas deployments, while families are away during the inspection period.



“If this is the case, and we understand this has happened at other installations, then we can reach out to our point of contacts within the brigades,” she said. “They will ensure that people are either scheduling the third-party inspections or, if they cannot have a representative 18 or older in the home, we will work to have unit representation present for the inspection.”



“This is 100-percent of our inventory that we will have inspected on post,” Berry added. “So, we just need everybody to be cognizant that when they’re scheduling that they make sure they are available.”



Shanna Turpin, Fort Drum Residential Communities Initiative / Housing Division housing manager, said rescheduling is possible, but it will present limited options.



“If there is a missed appointment or you need to reschedule, you have to go back on the portal to do so,” she said. “But if you wait too long, you many miss the opportunity to get the date you want, and you’ll be stuck with whatever is available. So, it is very important to make sure you pick the date and time that is best for you.”



The inspections will cover the interior and exterior of the home, including building systems (water heater and HVAC), drainage and foundation, common areas and landscaping. Any health, life, and safety issues will be reported immediately to the Housing Division for resolution.



“Keep in mind, they won’t be moving any of your appliances or personal belongings,” Turpin said. “And please remember to secure all pets prior to your inspection.”



Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, said he anticipates that the inspection process will be smooth, and that it will have long-term benefits for Army families living in privatized housing.



“If you look at the news and see Congress’s interest in quality-of-life issues, a lot of that has to do with the conditions of homes for Soldiers and families,” he said. “The focus here is on residential housing and getting a better categorization of the entire inventory so they can see where they need to allocate funding to improve those locations.”



Myer said it also provides feedback to the Army about how privatized housing companies are managing the properties on the installations.



“This is meant to benefit all of us in the long run and to make sure that housing is at the quality-of-life level that people deserve when they move from place to place,” he said.



Residents with questions about the home inspections can contact the Housing Office at usarmy.drum.id-readiness.mbx.rci-housing@army.mil.