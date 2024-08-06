Door hangers, placed on every home on post, notify Fort Drum residents about the inspection and a link to the scheduling portal. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 06:31 Photo ID: 8584224 VIRIN: 240731-A-XX986-1010 Resolution: 1512x2016 Size: 342.79 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.