Door hangers, placed on every home on post, notify Fort Drum residents about the inspection and a link to the scheduling portal. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 06:31
|Photo ID:
|8584224
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-XX986-1010
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|342.79 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum Housing officials prepare residents for home inspections
No keywords found.