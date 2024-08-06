Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Adan Cruz visits USS Spruance [Image 5 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Adan Cruz visits USS Spruance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Sitter 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240803-N-WV584-1283 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2024) Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, right, meets with Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

