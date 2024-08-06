Rear Adm. Adan Cruz visits USS Spruance

240803-N-WV584-1101 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2024) Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, right, and Cmdr. Matt Adams, commander of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), hold a deployment briefing in the wardroom aboard the Spruance. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

