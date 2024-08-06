Rear Adm. Adan Cruz visits USS Spruance

240803-N-WV584-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2024) From the left, Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), Command Master Chief Kurtis Vervynckt, command master chief of the Spruance, Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, Command Master Chief Oneil Lewis, Command Master Chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Command Master Chief Robert Stumm, command master chief of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), and Cmdr. Leigh Tate, executive officer of the Spruance, meet in the captain’s cabin aboard the Spruance. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

