Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, middle, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force speaks to Marines with III MEF about current operations and strategies during a training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group lead training exercise validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

