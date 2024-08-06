U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force speaks to a Marine with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division about current operations and strategies during a training exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The Expeditionary Operations Training Group lead training exercise validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8584123
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-WK421-1200
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.