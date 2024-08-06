Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force receives a brief from Capt. Russell Johnson, officer in charge of the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF about current operations during a training exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The EOTG-lead training exercises validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

