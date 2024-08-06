Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force receives a brief from Capt. Russell Johnson, officer in charge of the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF about current operations during a training exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The EOTG-lead training exercises validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 02:32
|Photo ID:
|8584119
|VIRIN:
|240809-M-WK421-1050
|Resolution:
|2272x3408
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
