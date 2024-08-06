U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, left, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force receives a brief from Capt. Russell Johnson, officer in charge of the Amphibious Raids Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III MEF about current operations during a training exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 12, 2024. The EOTG-lead training exercises validates and ensures readiness for crisis response throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

This work, Lt. Gen. Turner visits III MEF Marines during a training exercise, by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.