ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training

A group of Defenders from the 157th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo taken

through a pair of night vision goggles during their close quarters combat master class training near Hampton, New Hampshire, Aug. 4, 2024. The TCCC training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Robinson)

Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US by SMSgt Timothy Huffman