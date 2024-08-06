Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training [Image 3 of 3]

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    A group of Defenders from the 157th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo taken
    through a pair of night vision goggles during their close quarters combat master class training near Hampton, New Hampshire, Aug. 4, 2024. The TCCC training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Robinson)

