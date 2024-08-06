A group of Defenders from the 157th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo taken
through a pair of night vision goggles during their close quarters combat master class training near Hampton, New Hampshire, Aug. 4, 2024. The TCCC training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 17:39
|Photo ID:
|8583669
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-IL660-1001
|Resolution:
|1028x844
|Size:
|443.69 KB
|Location:
|NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training
No keywords found.