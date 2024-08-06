Senior Airman Ben Hathaway, left, and Staff Sgt. Cierra Kelly, Defenders with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, enter a hallway as part of Close Quarters Battle training in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 4, 2024. The CQB training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Boutin.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8583668 VIRIN: 240804-Z-VC885-1032 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.8 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.