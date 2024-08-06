ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training

Senior Airman Ben Hathaway, left, and Staff Sgt. Cierra Kelly, Defenders with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, enter a hallway as part of Close Quarters Battle training in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 4, 2024. The CQB training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Boutin.)
|08.04.2024
|08.11.2024 17:39
|8583668
|240804-Z-VC885-1032
|6048x4024
|12.8 MB
|PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|13
|1
