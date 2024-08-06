Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training [Image 2 of 3]

    ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training

    PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Ben Hathaway, left, and Staff Sgt. Cierra Kelly, Defenders with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, enter a hallway as part of Close Quarters Battle training in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 4, 2024. The CQB training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Boutin.)

