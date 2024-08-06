Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training [Image 1 of 3]

    ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training

    NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    In near total darkness, Staff Sgt. Matthew Black simulates a gunshot victim while 157th Security Forces Squadron defenders provide security and Tactical Combat Casualty Care during training at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, August 5, 2024. The TCCC training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:39
    Location: NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
