ANG Defenders sharpen skills with innovative training

In near total darkness, Staff Sgt. Matthew Black simulates a gunshot victim while 157th Security Forces Squadron defenders provide security and Tactical Combat Casualty Care during training at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire, August 5, 2024. The TCCC training was part of a five-day course created by the 157th Air Refueling Wing as a cost-effective way to elevate the skills of base Defenders. The course was conducted Aug. 3-7 at locations across the state and included Land Navigation and Tactical Combat Casualty Care trainings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

