    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area [Image 14 of 14]

    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alissa Tarsiuk, right, and Sgt. Maj. Robert Thompson, left, the commanding officer and sergeant major of Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo during a combat support service area exercise, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. The CSSA exercise utilized CLB-31 to create fresh water, maintain radio communications, and provide food, fuel, and fire support to sustain Battalion Landing Team 1/4 as the 31st MEU’s ground combat element. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Thompson is a native of Illinois and Tarsiuk is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 10:42
    Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: GRANITE CITY, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: KENT, WASHINGTON, US
