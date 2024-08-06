CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Alissa Tarsiuk, right, and Sgt. Maj. Robert Thompson, left, the commanding officer and sergeant major of Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo during a combat support service area exercise, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. The CSSA exercise utilized CLB-31 to create fresh water, maintain radio communications, and provide food, fuel, and fire support to sustain Battalion Landing Team 1/4 as the 31st MEU’s ground combat element. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Thompson is a native of Illinois and Tarsiuk is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

Date Taken: 08.10.2024
Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
Hometown: GRANITE CITY, ILLINOIS, US
Hometown: KENT, WASHINGTON, US