CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brett Bowlin, left, guides Lance Cpl. Joseph Castro, both engineer equipment operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in maneuvering a tractor, rubber-tire, articulated-steering, multi-purpose during a combat support service area exercise, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. The CSSA exercise utilized CLB-31 to create fresh water, maintain radio communications, and provide food, fuel, and fire support to sustain Battalion Landing Team 1/4 as the 31st MEU’s ground combat element. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Bowlin is a native of Mississippi and Castro is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)
