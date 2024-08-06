Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area [Image 12 of 14]

    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brett Bowlin, left, guides Lance Cpl. Joseph Castro, both engineer equipment operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in maneuvering a tractor, rubber-tire, articulated-steering, multi-purpose during a combat support service area exercise, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. The CSSA exercise utilized CLB-31 to create fresh water, maintain radio communications, and provide food, fuel, and fire support to sustain Battalion Landing Team 1/4 as the 31st MEU’s ground combat element. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Bowlin is a native of Mississippi and Castro is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 10:42
    Photo ID: 8583360
    VIRIN: 240810-M-MJ391-1617
    Resolution: 3430x2287
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: STATEN ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: WIGGINS, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area
    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Ground Guide
    TRAM
    CSSA
    624KR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download