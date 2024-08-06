U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. DJ Fry, a water purification specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, drinks water from a light water purification system during a combat support service area exercise, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. The CSSA exercise utilized CLB-31 to create fresh water, maintain radio communications, and provide food, fuel, and fire support to sustain Battalion Landing Team 1/4 as the 31st MEU’s ground combat element. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Fry is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.11.2024 10:42 Photo ID: 8583361 VIRIN: 240810-M-MJ391-1654 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 10.86 MB Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: BELLEVILLE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.