    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area [Image 13 of 14]

    CLB-31 Sets Up Combat Support Service Area

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. DJ Fry, a water purification specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, drinks water from a light water purification system during a combat support service area exercise, at Kin Blue Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 10, 2024. The CSSA exercise utilized CLB-31 to create fresh water, maintain radio communications, and provide food, fuel, and fire support to sustain Battalion Landing Team 1/4 as the 31st MEU’s ground combat element. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Fry is a native of Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape)

