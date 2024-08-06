Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors interact with NAVCO

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Alvin Plexico, right, national director, media outreach, Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), from Amarillo, Texas, speaks to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Amir Fling, from Marion, South Carolina, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a NAVCO visit while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8583100
    VIRIN: 240806-N-UF592-1043
    Resolution: 2870x1909
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Naval Air Station North Island
    USS Ronald Reagan
    NAVCO

