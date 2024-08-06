Alvin Plexico, right, national director, media outreach, Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO), from Amarillo, Texas, speaks to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Amir Fling, from Marion, South Carolina, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a NAVCO visit while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors interact with NAVCO [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.