USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors interact with NAVCO

Sailors fill out questionnaires in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a Navy Office of Community Outreach visit while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

