USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors interact with NAVCO

Sailors fill out questionnaires in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a Navy Office of Community Outreach visit while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8583103
|VIRIN:
|240806-N-UF592-1078
|Resolution:
|3059x2034
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
