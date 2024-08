U.S. Army Brig. Gen. L. Mike LaPoint, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, the State Command Sergeant Major of New Jersey National Guard, presents a certificate of retirement and certificate of appreciation to U.S. Army Sgt 1st Class, Michael Mercillott, and certificates of appreciation to his family at a Last Formation ceremony at the Bordentown Armory in Bordentown N.J., Aug. 10, 2024. The Last Formation ceremony recognizes Soldiers and their families who are departing or starting a much-deserved retirement from military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 17:24 Photo ID: 8582942 VIRIN: 240809-Z-AA072-1511 Resolution: 4184x2789 Size: 6.84 MB Location: BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Final Formation [Image 36 of 36], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.