New Jersey Army National Guard Final Formation

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. L. Mike LaPoint, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, the State Command Sergeant Major of New Jersey National Guard, presents a certificate of retirement, a certificate of appreciation, and the Legion of Merit to U.S. Lieutenant Col., Katherine Rumberger, and certificates of appreciation to her family at a Last Formation ceremony at the Bordentown Armory in Bordentown N.J., Aug. 10, 2024. The Last Formation ceremony recognizes Soldiers and their families who are departing or starting a much-deserved retirement from military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

