    New Jersey Army National Guard Final Formation [Image 35 of 36]

    New Jersey Army National Guard Final Formation

    BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. L. Mike LaPoint, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Leonard, the State Command Sergeant Major of New Jersey National Guard, presents a certificate of retirement to U.S. Army Col., George Christensen, and certificates of appreciation to his family, at a Last Formation ceremony at the Bordentown Armory in Bordentown N.J., Aug. 10, 2024. The Last Formation ceremony recognizes Soldiers and their families who are departing or starting a much-deserved retirement from military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 17:24
    Location: BORDENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, US
    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Final Formation [Image 36 of 36], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

