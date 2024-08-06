D.C. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jeffrey McGee, 113th Security Forces Squadron, participates in an interview with Washington Nationals staff members during a baseball game on April 5, 2024, Washington D.C. The National Guard and Air National Guard were invited to attend as a show of appreciation of all guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 07:47 Photo ID: 8582765 VIRIN: 240405-Z-XC675-1006 Resolution: 4741x3154 Size: 1.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Play Ball! D.C. ANG attend Washington Nationals game [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.