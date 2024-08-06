D.C. Air National Guard Capt. Torrie Erickson, 113th Wing, announces the opening line of the baseball game on April 5, 2024, Washington D.C. The National Guard and Air National Guard were invited to attend as a show of appreciation of all guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8582750
|VIRIN:
|240405-Z-XC675-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Play Ball! D.C. ANG attend Washington Nationals game [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.