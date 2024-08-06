D.C. Air National Guard Capt. Torrie Erickson, 113th Wing, announces the opening line of the baseball game on April 5, 2024, Washington D.C. The National Guard and Air National Guard were invited to attend as a show of appreciation of all guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 07:47 Photo ID: 8582751 VIRIN: 240405-Z-XC675-1005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.35 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Play Ball! D.C. ANG attend Washington Nationals game [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.