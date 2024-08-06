240809-N-WV584-1265 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), right, and Cmdr. Leigh Tate, executive officer of Spruance, oversee operations from the bridge wing of the Spruance. Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group conducted the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) between The United States Navy and the Italian Navy in the Indo-Pacific. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8582635 VIRIN: 240809-N-WV584-1265 Resolution: 6097x4065 Size: 1.26 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group conducts bilateral event with Cavour Carrier Strike Group [Image 5 of 5], by SA Joseph Sitter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.