Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group conducts bilateral event with Cavour Carrier Strike Group

240809-N-WV584-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), oversees operations from the bridge wing of Spruance while alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group conducted the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) between The United States Navy and the Italian Navy in the Indo-Pacific. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 05:17
|Photo ID:
|8582634
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-WV584-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
