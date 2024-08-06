Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group conducts bilateral event with Cavour Carrier Strike Group

240809-N-WV584-1322 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Matt Adams, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111), oversees operations with, from the left, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class FREMM frigate ITS Alpino (F 594), the aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), flagship of the Italian Navy’s Fleet, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three. Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group conducted the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) between The United States Navy and the Italian Navy in the Indo-Pacific. Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.10.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN