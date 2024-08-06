USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Change of Command

240809-N-NO841-1075 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 9, 2024) Capt. Michael Majewski, assistant professor of Naval Science, Pennsylvania State University, speaks during the change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2024. Charlotte can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Navigation 2nd Class Vincent Polito)
USS Charlotte Holds Change of Command after Return from Deployment
