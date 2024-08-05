Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Change of Command [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Charlotte (SSN 766) Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    240809-N-EI510-1141 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Anthony Stranges, outgoing commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), reads his orders during the boat's change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2024. Charlotte can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    USS Charlotte Holds Change of Command after Return from Deployment

