Courtesy Photo | 240809-N-ENO841-1186 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Aug. 9, 2024) Cmdr. Thomas Futch, incoming commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766), left, relieves Cmdr. Anthony Stranges, outgoing commanding officer of Charlotte, right, during the boat's change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2024. Charlotte can support various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Navigation 2nd Class Vincent Polito)

USS Charlotte Holds Change of Command after Return from Deployment



By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 766) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 8. Cmdr. Thomas Futch relieved Cmdr. Anthony Stranges as commanding officer of Charlotte, following the boat’s return from a successful Western Pacific deployment, Aug 2.



Capt. Michael Majewski, assistant professor of Naval Science at Pennsylvania State University, and former commander of Submarine Squadron Seven, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.



“Thanks to Tony’s leadership, Charlotte maintains her undersea dominance that is unstoppable,” said Majewski. “To this day, Tony has been the right guy, at the right place, at the right time—a feat that is imperative to Charlotte’s successful deployment.”



Stranges took command of Charlotte in Aug. 2021, leading his crew through completion of a shipyard maintenance period, certification and training cycles, and back to operations at sea. During his tenure as commanding officer, Charlotte’s crew completed operations and exercises in the Third and Seventh Fleet areas of operation, completed four maintenance availabilities, and participated in the March 2023 AUKUS trilateral press conference, highlighting the security partnership among Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Stranges thanked the Charlotte crew for their professionalism and accomplishments, stating, "To the men of Charlotte: continue to hone your craft.” He continued, “I can't think of a crew that could have accomplished what you have; you are the reason Charlotte is successful. You all performed at a level that made it possible, and you should be proud."



Futch previously served as executive officer of the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Type Commander’s Readiness Evaluation Team before assuming command of Charlotte.



During his remarks, Futch addressed the Charlotte crew, stating, “I am excited to work with all of you as we continue to project power and lethality across the globe. Your continued hard work and dedication throughout the last three years resulted in an amazingly successful deployment in which you all should hold your heads high and be extremely proud of this accomplishment.” He continued, “Great job organizing the ceremony while coming home from the deployment. It was a challenge, no doubt, but with the assistance from Squadron Seven, the boat looks great.”



Charlotte is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name and was christened on October 3, 1992, at Newport News Shipbuilding by Mrs. Mary McCormack, the ship’s sponsor. Charlotte was commissioned on September 16, 1994, at Norfolk, Virginia, and arrived at its new homeport, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on November 17, 1995.



The U.S. Pacific Fleet Submarine Force provides strategic deterrence, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, precision land strike, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and early warning, and special warfare capabilities around the globe.



For more information, contact csp_pao@us.navy.mil or visit our website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/.



