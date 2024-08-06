Continuing Promise 2024 participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster readiness training and engagement in Colombia

240809-N-WP746-1279

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 8, 2024) – Colombian Suboficial Primero Oscar Gonzalez, one of the lead organizers for the joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise, discusses a plan for an open water rescue exercise at the Bay of Cartagena during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness event at Base Naval Bolívar in Cartagena, Colombia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark G. Logico)

Date Taken: 08.08.2024