Continuing Promise 2024 participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster readiness training and engagement in Colombia

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 8, 2024) – As the Almirante-Padilla-class frigate ARC Caldas (FM-52) passes by, lead planners and participants for the Continuing Promise 2024 humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness event pose for a photo at Base Naval Bolívar in Cartagena, Colombia. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark G. Logico)

