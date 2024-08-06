Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing Promise 2024 participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster readiness training and engagement in Colombia [Image 5 of 9]

    COLOMBIA

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240809-N-WP746-1311
    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 8, 2024) – As the Almirante-Padilla-class frigate ARC Caldas (FM-52) passes by, lead planners and participants for the Continuing Promise 2024 humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness event pose for a photo at Base Naval Bolívar in Cartagena, Colombia. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark G. Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8582328
    VIRIN: 240809-N-WP746-1311
    Resolution: 5482x3655
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster readiness training and engagement in Colombia [Image 9 of 9], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    costa rica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

