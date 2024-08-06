Continuing Promise 2024 participate in humanitarian assistance and disaster readiness training and engagement in Colombia

240809-N-WP746-1221

CARTAGENA, Colombia (Aug. 8, 2024) –Kier Boyea, from the Pacific Response Group, discusses the different equipment used in open water rescue with Colombian Teniente de Corbeta Mahecha Virguez Lizbeth Karina during a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness event at Base Naval Bolívar in Cartagena, Colombia as part of Continuing Promise 2024. By sharing knowledge and working together, Continuing Promise 2024 ensures regional partners can maintain regional stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark G. Logico)

