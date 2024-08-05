Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean [Image 1 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jerome Johnson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    240809-N-VA915-1077 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group sail in formation on Aug. 9. The United States Navy and the Italian Navy held the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Indo-Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 21:25
    Photo ID: 8582318
    VIRIN: 240809-N-VA915-1077
    Resolution: 5892x3928
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Abraham Lincoln CSG
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download