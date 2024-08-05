Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean

240809-N-VA915-1077 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group sail in formation on Aug. 9. The United States Navy and the Italian Navy held the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Indo-Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)

