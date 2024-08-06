240809-N-VA915-1166 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 9, 2024) Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group sail in formation. The United States Navy and the Italian Navy held the first-ever bilateral Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Indo-Pacific. Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 21:24
|Photo ID:
|8582319
|VIRIN:
|240809-N-VA915-1166
|Resolution:
|4444x2963
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Cavour Carrier Strike Group Sail in the Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jerome Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.