US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024

Exercise participants from Peru, Brazil, Argentina and U.S. conduct multinational operations during PANAMAX 2024 on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2024. 11 partner nations to include, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, and El Salvador make up the Combined Forces Air Component Command for this year’s PANAMAX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

