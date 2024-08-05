Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Exercise participants from Peru, Brazil, Argentina and U.S. conduct multinational operations during PANAMAX 2024 on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2024. 11 partner nations to include, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, and El Salvador make up the Combined Forces Air Component Command for this year’s PANAMAX. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 20:46
    Photo ID: 8582314
    VIRIN: 240808-F-AN818-1079
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 34.37 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024
    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024
    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Readiness
    AFSOUTH
    PANAMAX24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download