US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024

Argentinian Air Force Maj. Gen. Fabian E. Capellino, commander for the Combined Forces Air Component Command, provides remarks during PANAMAX 2024 operations at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2024. PANAMAX is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored exercise designed to develop and test participating nations’ capabilities to respond as a unified force to a wide variety of mission demands across conventional (air, land, sea), space, cyber, and information domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

