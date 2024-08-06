Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    US Air Forces Southern hosts 11 nations for Exercise PANAMAX 2024

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. and partner Air Forces conduct multinational operations during PANAMAX 2024 on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Aug. 8, 2024. The U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, multinational, biennial command post exercise aimed at reinforcing and enhancing the long-term security of the Panama Canal and the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 20:45
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Interoperability
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Readiness
    AFSOUTH
    PANAMAX24

