U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Caden Biddinger, a human resources specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Special Forces Group, Utah Army National Guard, sits on the rear deck of a U.S. Coast Guard 45-foot medium response boat off Valcour Island on Lake Champlain while taking part in the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition’s historical talk and swim challenge events near Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Winners are named the Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

