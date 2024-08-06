Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Spc. Adam Broden, a military firefighter with the 1050th Engineer Company, Montana Army National Guard, swims to the finish line of the swim challenge portion of the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition along the waterfront in Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 6, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Winners are named the Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 19:23
    Location: ETHAN ALLEN FIRING RANGE, VERMONT, US
    Army National Guard
    NBWC24
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

