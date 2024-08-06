A competitor in the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition engages targets with an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during the competion at Ethan Allen Firing Range, Vermont, Aug. 4, 2024. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging five-day event that tests Soldiers on a variety of tactical and technical skills. Winners are named the Army Guard Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and move on to compete in the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition, with other Soldiers from the Best Warrior Competition filling out the ranks of their squad. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

