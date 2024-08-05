Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Annual Dash for Danielle: Honoring Service, Raising Awareness [Image 6 of 7]

    3rd Annual Dash for Danielle: Honoring Service, Raising Awareness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman prepares to participate in the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 9, 2024. The Dash for Danielle Memorial Run is an annual reminder of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s enduring legacy and her dedication to her role as a first sergeant and to her Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    This work, 3rd Annual Dash for Danielle: Honoring Service, Raising Awareness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

