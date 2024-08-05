3rd Annual Dash for Danielle: Honoring Service, Raising Awareness

A U.S. Air Force Airman prepares to participate in the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 9, 2024. The Dash for Danielle Memorial Run is an annual reminder of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s enduring legacy and her dedication to her role as a first sergeant and to her Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

