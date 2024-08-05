3rd Annual Dash for Danielle: Honoring Service, Raising Awareness

U.S. Air Force Capt. Estrella Cardenas, 627th Security Forces Squadron force support officer, completes sit-ups for the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 9, 2024. The Dash for Danielle Memorial Run encouraged participants to secure sponsorships from friends and family, raising funds by completing laps, push-ups, and sit-ups at the McChord track. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

