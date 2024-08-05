3rd Annual Dash for Danielle: Honoring Service, Raising Awareness

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — On August 9, 2024, the Team McChord First Sergeant Council hosted the third annual "Dash for Danielle” memorial run, a deeply significant event honoring the memory of Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch. A beloved first sergeant, Lynch tragically lost her life to domestic violence in 2020. The event not only celebrates her life and dedication but also shines a spotlight on the critical issue of domestic violence, which affects many within our military community.



Born in Norman, Oklahoma, in 1980, Danielle Lynch was the daughter of Ron and Gail Lynch. She grew up in Oklahoma, the San Francisco Bay area, and Colorado. Danielle proudly served her country for 18 years in the United States Air Force and was a loving and devoted single parent to her twin children, Ryan and Jackson. Her legacy is one of service, resilience, and love.



Tragically, Danielle's life was cut short, but her impact remains.



“Danielle’s death had a profound impact on the first sergeant community,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Madden, 62d Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader. “They asked themselves how they could rally around this tragedy because that’s what first sergeants do. They find a way to come together and shed light on difficult situations that are hard to talk about.”



The "Dash for Danielle" event serves as more than just a fundraiser; it is a platform to confront the pressing issue of domestic violence. This Run-A-Thon encouraged participants to secure sponsorships from friends and family, raising funds by completing laps, push-ups, and sit-ups on the McChord Field track. Proceeds from the event go toward supporting military and community functions, with a significant portion donated to domestic violence awareness initiatives.



This year’s Dash for Danielle emphasized not only fitness but also career development and leadership, creating a supportive environment for all Airmen. Awards were presented to the participants who completed the most laps, push-ups, and sit-ups, recognizing their dedication and effort.



Beyond the physical challenge, the event highlighted the collective responsibility to create a safe and supportive environment for all service members. JBLM’s Family Advocacy Program, along with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocates, played a crucial role in supporting the event. These programs offer essential services such as safety planning and both restricted and unrestricted reporting options for those affected by domestic violence.



“Our first sergeants are truly amazing,” said Ashley Jordan, 62d AW SAPR VA. “As a first sergeant, you are everything to everybody, and our first sergeants here at McChord make sure to include SAPR and other helping agencies for these causes. We’re show up for one another and provide resources to advocate for those in need.”



The "Dash for Danielle" is more than just a run; it’s a call to action. It encourages our military community to stand united against domestic violence, ensuring that Danielle’s legacy continues to inspire and protect.



Danielle Lynch is survived by her father, Ron; her mother, Gail; her half-brother, Michael; and her beloved children, Ryan and Jackson.



For those in need of support or resources, the JBLM Safeline provides 24/7 assistance at 253-966-SAFE, as well as the Team McChord SAPR office at 253 982-7272



For additional details on the event, please visit [DVIDS](https://www.dvidshub.net/news/451245/first-sergeants-host-2nd-annual-dash-danielle-memorial-run-thon) and [McChord Air Force Base's website](https://www.mcchord.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3132103/dash-for-danielle/).

