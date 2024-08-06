The Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit was held for its fourth year at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23-26, 2024. Hosted by the Pacific Air Forces Command Civil Engineer, the summit served as a forum for over 120 engineers from around the world to learn, share their views, and collaborate to advance and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8582090
|VIRIN:
|240723-O-UM138-8459
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Onward to Prevail: 2024 Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit
