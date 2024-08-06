Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Onward to Prevail: 2024 Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit

    Onward to Prevail: 2024 Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit was held for its fourth year at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23-26, 2024. Hosted by the Pacific Air Forces Command Civil Engineer, the summit served as a forum for over 120 engineers from around the world to learn, share their views, and collaborate to advance and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024
    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    The Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit
    513th Expeditionary RED HORSE Squadron

