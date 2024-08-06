Onward to Prevail: 2024 Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit

The Indo-Pacific Unity Allies and Partners Engineer Summit was held for its fourth year at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 23-26, 2024. Hosted by the Pacific Air Forces Command Civil Engineer, the summit served as a forum for over 120 engineers from around the world to learn, share their views, and collaborate to advance and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

