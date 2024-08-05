Process Complete

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Sgt. Jimmy Pritchett, a human resources non-commissioned officer with 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, hands documents to 1st Lt. Samuel Davis, a human resources officer with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, at the Soldier Readiness Processing site during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 6, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers continue to enhance readiness in MOBEX III, Pershing Strike 24

