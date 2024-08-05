Process Complete

Sgt. Jimmy Pritchett, a human resources non-commissioned officer with 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, hands documents to 1st Lt. Samuel Davis, a human resources officer with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard, at the Soldier Readiness Processing site during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 6, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US