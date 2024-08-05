Maj. Jeanette Padgett, pictured right, human resources officer in charge, 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, assists 2nd Lt. Samantha Hambrick, a human resources officer also with 297th RSG, with managaing the tactical personnel system at the Soldier Readiness Processing site during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 6, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8580327
|VIRIN:
|240806-Z-XC677-1002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|15.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Process Complete [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers continue to enhance readiness in MOBEX III, Pershing Strike 24
No keywords found.