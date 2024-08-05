Process Complete

Maj. Jeanette Padgett, pictured right, human resources officer in charge, 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, assists 2nd Lt. Samantha Hambrick, a human resources officer also with 297th RSG, with managaing the tactical personnel system at the Soldier Readiness Processing site during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 6, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)

