    Welcome to Camp Funston [Image 4 of 4]

    Welcome to Camp Funston

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    Capt. Jacob Carroll, a plans and operations officer with 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, welcomes Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard with an exercise in-brief during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 2, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 22:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers continue to enhance readiness in MOBEX III, Pershing Strike 24

    interoperability
    mobilization
    Fort Riley
    readiness
    Alaska Army National Guard
    MOBEX

