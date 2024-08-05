Capt. Jacob Carroll, a plans and operations officer with 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, welcomes Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard with an exercise in-brief during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 2, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 22:48 Photo ID: 8580329 VIRIN: 240802-Z-XC677-1001 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.74 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome to Camp Funston [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.