Capt. Jacob Carroll, a plans and operations officer with 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, welcomes Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming Army National Guard with an exercise in-brief during Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) III held at Camp Funston on Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 2, 2024. MOBEX III is the continuing effort of rapidly mobilizing forces during large scale mobilization operations and consists of a tailored mix of U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega, 297th Regional Support Group)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 22:48
|Photo ID:
|8580329
|VIRIN:
|240802-Z-XC677-1001
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to Camp Funston [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
